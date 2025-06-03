Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About Her Relationship Goals with Chase Stokes, Including Red Light Masks and Therapy

Kelsea Ballerini is wrapping up a significant chapter of her life and career with insights of love, growth, and purpose. During an appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Friends, the singer-songwriter provided a glimpse into her evolving relationship with actor Chase Stokes, her first arena tour coming to an end, and her coaching debut on Season 27 of The Voice.

Ballerini, who wrapped her Patterns North American tour in March 2025, called the experience “bittersweet” but ultimately “really fulfilling.” The tour marked her largest headlining run to date and coincided with her time on The Voice, where she coached alongside Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, and John Legend.“Ending my first arena tour, ending my first time on The Voice, it's just been such a beautiful season of doing things that are out of my comfort zone and bigger than I've ever done,” she told TODAY. “I love being in that seat.”

The singer also shared candid details about her relationship with Stokes, which began making headlines in early 2023 after he posted a photo of them together at the College Football Playoff National Championship. They confirmed their relationship publicly at the CMT Music Awards in April 2023, and Ballerini later elaborated on their romance in an interview.

In her latest interview, Ballerini offered a playful look into their dynamic. “I think that's our couple goals for the year. It's going well. Lots of laying in bed with red light masks on,” she joked. “‘Cause I feel like that's funny; it makes you hotter, I think, and it's ambitious to do. So it's kind of three birds, one stone.”