Luke Combs Drops New Song Teaser, Teams Up for Surprise Duet at Boston Festival

Country music star Luke Combs is resonating with fans after sharing a preview of a new song, "My Kinda Saturday Night," on TikTok on May 28. The 49-second preview has an uptempo beat and catchy lyrics that took off quickly on social media. "We're needing more fast-paced country like this," one fan commented, while another added, "I hear the song of the summer for me right here."

The clip represents yet another sneak peek on social media from Combs, who has been sharing snippets of unreleased material with fans in the last several months. While the track does not yet have an official release date, the buzz surrounding the song indicates it should be seeping into Combs' world soon.

In even more thrilling news, Combs surprised thousands with a duet with Megan Moroney when he headlined the 2025 Boston Calling Music Festival, performing his 2019 smash, "Beer Never Broke My Heart," in what held an extra special moment with fans as Moroney starred in the music video six years prior. Their joint performance fueled speculation about future collaborations and left audiences clamoring for an official version of the duet.

Combs recently emphasized his commitment to balancing his music career with fatherhood, saying, "We're only doing festivals this year," during a recent interview with People. "We got 20-something shows this year. I've already done 10 of them. I got 14 more shows for the rest of the whole year. I want to be home with my kids. I want to see my kids grow up, and I want them to know that they're important to me."