The ‘Most Beautiful’ Place to Enjoy Nature in North Carolina

America has a bounty of incredible places to view nature and take in beautiful views. The country is really lucky to have so much open land in and places across the U.S. to witness the tranquility of nature. So, what if you want to get away from it all and view some spectacular landscapes? A new study points out a handful of places across the U.S. that are considered the "most beautiful," including one in this state.

Most Beautiful Places in America

The folks at Travel and Leisure have put together a feature with the 51 most beautiful places in America, one for each state. Beauty, as is often said, is in the eye of the beholder, so what was the criteria for this roster of places? These are basically the "most scenic spots in every state," with Travel and Leisure noting, "The U.S. is full of beautiful, diverse landscapes that range from desert mesas and wooded river valleys to barrier islands and lush, steamy tropics."

Now, let's get to North Carolina. This state had so many great options, but one stood above the rest. Travel and Leisure names the most beautiful place in the state the popular Outer Banks. "This remote stretch of coastline has drawn everyone from pirates and colonists to aspiring aviators—in 1903, the Wright Brothers took to the air right here in Kitty Hawk," Travel and Leisure notes. They add that here, you'll find some of the most beautiful and pristine beaches in the state, " It's home to some of the best beaches in North Carolina, "making it ideal for visitors seeking peace, quiet, white sand and salty air."