Bailey Zimmerman Hits the Road for Summer Tour, Drops New Single June 6

Bailey Zimmerman is turning up the heat this summer with the announcement of his new single, a major brand collaboration, and a nationwide tour. On May 16, the rising country star confirmed that his upcoming album is complete, calling it some of his best work yet. Zimmerman also revealed that his next single, “Comin' in Cold,” will be released on Friday, June 6.

The announcement came alongside a video posted to social media, where Zimmerman previewed the track's edgy lyrics: “She's a little miss reckless/Train wreck in a red dress/She's all up in my head/And my guess is she'll show up here tonight/Looking for a tab to put some trouble on ice/She's everything I want/And nothing that I need/She always leaves a hurtin' on me.” The snippet, performed casually with Zimmerman dressed down and candid, sparked an immediate buzz in the comments, with fans eager for the full release. “Finally!! The song of the summer for real,” a fan shared.

Country star Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay added to the excitement, applauding Zimmerman's consistent streak of quality music and calling the upcoming release a standout moment for the genre.

As the single debuts, Zimmerman will also begin his first-ever New To Country Tour on June 6 in Indiana. The tour is presented by Crocs, a collaboration that Zimmerman clearly celebrated on Instagram: “When I wake up in the morning on my tour bus the first thing I do is slip on my crocs… I FREAKING LOVE THEM… I literally wear them EVERYWHERE… and that's why I'm so excited to announce that I have officially partnered with @crocs to bring yall The ‘New To Country' Tour this year.”