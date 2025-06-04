Catherine Lane’s Trip To Greece-Fast Food
Catherine just got back from a wonderful 2-week trip to Greece. She went with her daughter as part of a school educational trip. You can find all kinds of photos and videos on the Country 103.7 Instagram page.
Since Catherine Lane just returned from her Greece excursion, we decided to test her knowledge of Greek fast food. Yes I said fast food. Do they even have such a thing in Greece? Looks like they do.
Catherine told us that the Greek food was fantastic and they keep you well fed. Also, be prepared to spend at least a couple of hours at the table once you sit down. Eating is an event in Greece.
So what is the number one fast-food restaurant in Greece? Yes they exist. Is it the international favorite McDonalds? Find out below.