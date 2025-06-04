Register To Win: Braves vs. Orioles

Sponsored By - Atlanta Braves

Get ready to experience an unforgettable night at Truist Park! 🎤✨ After the Braves battle it out with the Orioles on Saturday, July 5th, 2025, stick around for an exclusive postgame concert by none other than Chris Tomlin, presented by your local Atlanta-area Chick-fil-A® restaurants. It’s going to be a perfect summer evening filled with amazing baseball and soul-stirring music!

Don't miss your shot for a chance to win tickets to see the Braves in action, followed by the incredible postgame concert! 🌟 You’ll be vibing with your favorite team and ending the night on a high note!

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.