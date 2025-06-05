‘Sound of Music’ Makes Comeback at Carolina Theatre After 60-Year Break

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 19: The Sound of Music cast perform during Woolworths Carols in the Domain at The Domain on December 19, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. Woolworths Carols in the Domain is Australia’s largest Christmas concert featuring some of Australia and the world’s best-loved artists performing Christmas songs and carols. (Photo by Cassandra Hannagan/Getty Images)

After six decades, The Sound of Music returns to Charlotte's Carolina Theatre this summer. The June 28, screenings mark a historic moment since its record-breaking run in 1965.

Two shows will light up the screen that day. A standard screening starts at 2 p.m., while fans can join voices at the 7 p.m. sing-along. Sean Seifert told the Charlotte Observer, "Overwhelmingly since day one, people have asked us to bring back this movie. We're ecstatic to bring it back to our theater so many years later."

Fresh from a $90-million update, the theater opened its doors again in March 2024. The N. Tryon Street landmark sat quiet for half a century before workers breathed new life into its 98-year-old walls.

Back in '65, the film drew crowds that stunned the city: 400,000 viewers packed the seats when Charlotte's population barely reached half that number. A ticket cost between $1.50 and $2 then, equal to about $15-$20 in today's money.

The film swept through the 1965 Academy Awards, taking home five golden statues. It stands as the final collaboration between Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. Sadly, Hammerstein never saw the finished work: He died in August 1960, leaving Edelweiss as his final gift to the world.

A local connection adds sparkle to the screenings. Daniel Truhitte, who brought Rolf to life in the film, now calls the Charlotte area home. Disney's team spent nine months crafting a crisp 4K UHD restoration for the 60th anniversary.