This Day in Country History: June 5

June 5 saw benefit concerts, the passing of a musical great, and performances played to empty houses due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The Country Music Awards show is always a highlight, and Carrie Underwood brought home two trophies at the 2019 event.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

While the CMT Awards dominated June 5, 2019, Luke Combs received significant certifications for his music as well:

2019: Luke Combs, known for songs such as "Fast Car" and "The Kind of Love We Make," received a Gold certification for "Houston, We Got a Problem" and a Platinum certification for "Hurricane" from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Luke Combs, known for songs such as "Fast Car" and "The Kind of Love We Make," received a Gold certification for "Houston, We Got a Problem" and a Platinum certification for "Hurricane" from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Winners at the CMT Awards included Carrie Underwood's "Cry Pretty" for Video of the Year, Kane Brown's Male Video of the Year, "Lose It," and Carrie Underwood's "Love Wins," which won Female Video of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

Benefit concerts on June 5 that helped raise money for others included:

2018: Morgan Wallen, Jake Owen, and Jillian Jacqueline were headliners at the 14th Annual Stars For Second Harvest Benefit at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. This benefit showcased acoustic versions of the country music stars who played that night and raised over $180,000 for the food bank.

Morgan Wallen, Jake Owen, and Jillian Jacqueline were headliners at the 14th Annual Stars For Second Harvest Benefit at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. This benefit showcased acoustic versions of the country music stars who played that night and raised over $180,000 for the food bank.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Hats off to these notable performances from June 5:

2017: Dierks Bentley sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Bentley is known for his fun songs such as "Drunk on a Plane" and "Somewhere on a Beach."

Dierks Bentley sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Bentley is known for his fun songs such as "Drunk on a Plane" and "Somewhere on a Beach."

Country music band Midland performed at the Cannery Ballroom in Nashville. This was a benefit for Musicians On Call, whose mission is to bring live and recorded music to bedridden patients in various healthcare settings.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The passing of a country music legend always has an impact on fans and the industry, and the COVID-19 pandemic created many challenges for everyone:

1993: The legendary rhinestone cowboy Conway Twitty died suddenly at the age of 59 while on tour. Twitty had numerous No. 1 country hits and dedicated fans. His death hit the country music industry hard.

The legendary rhinestone cowboy Conway Twitty died suddenly at the age of 59 while on tour. Twitty had numerous No. 1 country hits and dedicated fans. His death hit the country music industry hard.