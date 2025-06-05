Backstage Country
What Would You Do Wednesday: Pay For The Prom Dress Dilemma

Rob Tanner
North Carolina Woman's Mission to Give Away Prom Dresses

Prom season is wrapping up. This Wednesday we had a prom problem to deal with for one of the listeners. It got kinda of a split decision on the Facebook page. How do you feel? Here is the email.

"My son acted like a bonehead and got punished. He was not allowed to go to prom. On Saturday, I received a letter and a homemade invoice from my son's date and her mother. They are asking me to pay for her prom dress because we canceled at the last minute. The dress is not returnable. I don't think I'm responsible for the dress. Things happen in life and that's just the way it is. My husband is refusing to get involved. Am I responsible for paying? Is my son? I don't think I am even though I'm the one that canceled the prom date."

How do we feel? Check out the audio below.

Rob Tanner
