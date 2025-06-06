Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Chimney Rock State Park Reopens End of June Following Hurricane Helene Damages

Some good news coming from Western North Carolina. Chimney Rock State Park will be reopening at the end of this month on June 27 for the first time since Hurricane…

Randi Moultrie
chimney rock town and lake lure scenes

chimney rock town and lake lure scenes

Getty Images

Some good news coming from Western North Carolina. Chimney Rock State Park will be reopening at the end of this month on June 27 for the first time since Hurricane Helene. The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and N.C. State Parks announced the news on Friday.

The majority of the park has been closed since Hurricane Helene caused lots of damage in the Western North Carolina area. The reopening date will be exactly 9 months after the hurricane hit the area.

Charlotte Axios reports that the storm caused damage to the park's entrance bridge, landslides blocking roads, and flooding in the park's elevator.

Although the park is reopening, there will still be a limited number of guests allowed. They are still in the process of rebuilding from other damages.

 "Chimney Rock is a western North Carolina jewel," Stein said. "Reopening the state park will draw tourists back to this area. I am pleased that DNCR, DOT, and local leaders in Chimney Rock were able to get this park open for people to enjoy and so local businesses can thrive."

Chimney RockNorth CarolinaWestern North Carolina
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Local Community Baby Shower in South Carolina for Expectant Mothers
Local NewsLocal Community Baby Shower in South Carolina for Expectant MothersRandi Moultrie
Bank of America Stadium Gets Ready for Historic Savannah Bananas Baseball Games
Local NewsBank of America Stadium Gets Ready for Historic Savannah Bananas Baseball GamesJim Mayhew
Charlotte Hornets’ Stars Get Picked for France’s 2028 Olympic Basketball Team
Local NewsCharlotte Hornets’ Stars Get Picked for France’s 2028 Olympic Basketball TeamJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect