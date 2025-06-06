Chimney Rock State Park Reopens End of June Following Hurricane Helene Damages

Some good news coming from Western North Carolina. Chimney Rock State Park will be reopening at the end of this month on June 27 for the first time since Hurricane Helene. The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and N.C. State Parks announced the news on Friday.

The majority of the park has been closed since Hurricane Helene caused lots of damage in the Western North Carolina area. The reopening date will be exactly 9 months after the hurricane hit the area.

Charlotte Axios reports that the storm caused damage to the park's entrance bridge, landslides blocking roads, and flooding in the park's elevator.

Although the park is reopening, there will still be a limited number of guests allowed. They are still in the process of rebuilding from other damages.