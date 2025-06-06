Grand Ole Opry Makes History with First International Show at London’s Royal Albert Hall

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a historic international broadcast from the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 26 — its first-ever live show outside the United States. Grand Ole Opry: Live in London showcases the genre's international growth and highlights the Opry, the world's longest-running country music radio program, which has been broadcast from Nashville since 1925.

The show will feature a headline performance by Opry member Luke Combs, as well as appearances by Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker, and Marty Stuart. Additional U.K.-based performers will join the lineup, with further details to be revealed later this year. BBC Radio 2's Vernon Kay will co-host the evening.

"This milestone year for the Grand Ole Opry has arrived at the perfect time as country music enjoys an unprecedented rise in global popularity, especially here in the United Kingdom," said Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties, the Opry's parent company. "Our first-ever broadcast outside of the United States will celebrate the influential music that has shaped this genre."

Dan Rogers, Senior Vice President and Executive Producer of the Grand Ole Opry emphasized that the decision to take the show to London followed the international media's enthusiasm during Lainey Wilson's 2024 Opry induction. He said the event will celebrate "the past, present, and future" of country music by spotlighting both American and British artists.

For Darius Rucker, the show holds deep personal significance. "Being a member of the Grand Ole Opry is a great honor; it's always felt like the Opry was my home away from home," he said. "To bring such a big part of my musical roots to Royal Albert Hall is a full-circle moment for me… I can't think of a better way to honor the Opry's global impact on country music."