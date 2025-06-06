Lainey Wilson Debuts Boot Line, Sets Vegas Show

Lainey Wilson is stepping into the fashion world with the launch of her own boot line, Golden West Boots, which debuted yesterday, June 5. The limited-edition collection is now available for purchase, with early access offered to fans who signed up online. The launch represents Wilson's latest effort to grow her brand beyond music with her distinct sense of Western flair as an entrepreneur.

The launch aligns with a busy stretch for Wilson, who is also preparing for her highly anticipated Wildflowers & Wild Horses concert at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 7. The show coincides with the National Finals Rodeo, a fitting backdrop for the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, whose style and music have long celebrated Western themes. General ticket sales open Friday, June 6, following a fan presale earlier in the week.

In a recent interview with Country Living, Wilson emphasized her drive to stay creatively engaged across projects. "Before Whirlwind was even out, I was already working on that next batch. So, we've got a deluxe coming [in August], but other than that, I'm working on the next full thing too," she shared. "I always got those creative wheels turning, and that's the way I like it. I like to stay creative because I feel like when I'm not, I'm just not myself."