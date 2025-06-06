Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

The Most Annoying Word In The English Language

Many of us use a plethora of these words. They are usually used to give us a chance to pause and think. But they are used…a lot. The word that…

Rob Tanner

NILES, IL – NOVEMBER 10: A Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary is displayed in a bookstore November 10, 2003 in Niles, Illinois. McDonald’s said it is not happy with the word “McJob”, which is defined as a dead-end job, in the new Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary. Also, the fast-food giant announced that global Systemwide sales for Brand McDonald’s increased 17.8 percent in October compared to October 2002. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Many of us use a plethora of these words. They are usually used to give us a chance to pause and think. But they are used...a lot.

The word that came in at number one is "Literally." It literally did! Here's what MoneyTalksNews.com said about the winner, "This word has become its own worst enemy. Once reserved for factual accuracy, it’s now the go-to intensifier for everything from mild inconvenience to moderate amusement. When someone claims they “literally died laughing,” the hyperbole reaches peak absurdity."

Below are the top 10 and you can listen to see if anyone on the Tanner in The Morning show could pick out the winner.

The 10 Most Annoying Words In The English Language … According to a new article by Money Talks News 

1. Literally

2. Actually

3. Like

4. Whatever

5. Synergy

6. Pivot

7. Curate

8. Disrupt

9. Influencer

10. Reach out

annoyingEnglishword
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: June 6
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 6Michael Garaventa
The Best Summer Vacation Spot North Carolina
Human InterestThe Best Summer Vacation Spot North CarolinaAnne Erickson
North Carolina Woman's Mission to Give Away Prom Dresses
Country 103.7What Would You Do Wednesday: Pay For The Prom Dress DilemmaRob Tanner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect