The Most Annoying Word In The English Language
Many of us use a plethora of these words. They are usually used to give us a chance to pause and think. But they are used…a lot. The word that…
Many of us use a plethora of these words. They are usually used to give us a chance to pause and think. But they are used...a lot.
The word that came in at number one is "Literally." It literally did! Here's what MoneyTalksNews.com said about the winner, "This word has become its own worst enemy. Once reserved for factual accuracy, it’s now the go-to intensifier for everything from mild inconvenience to moderate amusement. When someone claims they “literally died laughing,” the hyperbole reaches peak absurdity."
Below are the top 10 and you can listen to see if anyone on the Tanner in The Morning show could pick out the winner.
The 10 Most Annoying Words In The English Language … According to a new article by Money Talks News
1. Literally
2. Actually
3. Like
4. Whatever
5. Synergy
6. Pivot
7. Curate
8. Disrupt
9. Influencer
10. Reach out