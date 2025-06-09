Charlotte Gives Green Light to $3.8 Billion Bus System Overhaul

City officials backed a massive bus system upgrade last week. The $3.8 billion plan will boost service and add 2,000 shelters across Charlotte in the next three decades.

The Better Bus program will cut wait times to 15 minutes or less on major routes. This marks a stark shift from current delays that stretch to 50 minutes. "We know, with more frequency and reliability, people will ride," said interim Charlotte Area Transit System CEO Brent Cagle to The Charlotte Observer.

Plans include 89 new vehicles, upgraded traffic signals, and widespread shelter construction. Within five years, CATS aims to put frequent bus stops within walking distance of 250,000 people: a huge jump from the current 29,000.

The current system fails many riders. Garrick Combs spends four times longer on buses than he would in a car. For Corey Lewis, a short trip to his airport job turns into a two-hour ordeal.

"If I had to depend on CATS? Oh man. I'd be living under a bridge somewhere," Lewis said. "You can't pay bills depending on CATS."

Success hinges on a proposed penny sales tax increase. The measure needs state approval and voter support. Yet some officials question this approach. Former Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston suggests using existing county tax options.

"We could fix the bus system and create a world-class bus system for less than a quarter cent of that sales tax, which the county has capacity to do right now," Winston said.

After fixing its driver shortage from 2022, CATS wants to grow its ride-share test program. The North Mecklenburg pilot helps connect people to bus stops.

While backing the changes, Sustain Charlotte CEO Shannon Binns points to years of tight funding. The 1998 tax boost helped then but falls short now as the city grows.