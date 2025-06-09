Backstage Country
a display case of doughnuts as we learn of Charlotte doughnut shop closing

Everybody loves a good doughnut. Friday was National Doughnut Day. We decided to put together the Mount Rushmore of doughnut types. Granted this is very subjective.

If you are looking for a spicy doughnut, this shop has you covered. Hypnotic Donuts in Dallas has served a donut called Devil's Death Dance. Ingredients include fresh jalapeno, serrano, habanero slices, ghost pepper icing, and cayenne sprinkles.

Other menu items include ...

Evil Elvis ... We are the original creator of this great concoction and now there are imitators everywhere. Yeast raised donut with peanut butter, bacon, banana and honey.

Canadian Healthcare ... Yeast raised long john topped with maple icing, full strip of bacon (no pieces here) and syrup

Homer ... The classic yeast donut with strawberry icing and more sprinkles than most places put on 3 donuts.

Breaking Bad ... Chocolate cake donut topped with an in house made salted caramel blended with in house icing

Maui Waui ... Yeast-raised long john filled with coconut cream- topped with vanilla bean icing and toasted coconut.

I'll take one of each! Ok so which doughnut types made the Mount Rushmore list? Check out the audio below.

Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
