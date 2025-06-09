Nashville Museum Honors Linda Martell, First Black Woman to Perform at Grand Ole Opry

On June 4, during her birthday celebration, the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville honored Linda Martell's historic contribution, being the first Black woman to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. The event recognized Linda Martell's groundbreaking album, Color Me Country from 1970, and her brave tenacity in a racially segregated industry that ultimately led to her alienation from mainstream country music in the mid-1970s.

Martell's legacy has seen renewed attention following her appearance on Beyoncé's 2024 album Cowboy Carter, particularly on the tracks "Spaghettii" and "The Linda Martell Show." That contribution earned Martell her first GRAMMY nomination in 2025. During this year's GRAMMY Awards, Beyoncé won Album of the Year and used her speech to pay tribute to the country music pioneer. "I want to dedicate this to Miss Martell, and I hope we keep pushing forward and opening doors," she said.

The museum celebration included remarks from Executive Director Bill Jeffries and Sun Records senior director Chase Gregory, who both emphasized Martell's enduring influence. A video tribute featured commentary from Rissi Palmer, who credited Color Me Country as foundational for Black women in country music. The program also included live performances and a panel with contemporary artists such as Dara Tucker and Amythyst Kiah.

Saaneah, one of the panelists, spoke candidly about Martell's courage: "The racism and the inequalities in the industry were way higher than they are now. They're still pretty high, but to be Black and to be a woman that's doing country music, I can only imagine the intense amount of hardship (Martell) went through," she said. "But her risks allowed me to risk."