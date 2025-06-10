Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Charlotte BBQ Spots Make DoorDash’s List of Nation’s Best for Delivery

Two local BBQ joints caught DoorDash’s eye. The food app named Midwood Smokehouse and The Smoke Pit among the best small BBQ spots for delivery in the U.S. To make the list,…

Jim Mayhew
Beef ribs being basted with barbecue sauce on a grill with a basting brush

ribs being basted with bbq sauce on a grill with a basting brush

Getty Images

Two local BBQ joints caught DoorDash's eye. The food app named Midwood Smokehouse and The Smoke Pit among the best small BBQ spots for delivery in the U.S.

To make the list, restaurants had to stay small: no more than 10 spots. They also needed strong customer feedback. Each place on the list got at least 1,000 reviews, with high star ratings pushing them to the top.

"You'll get people that just don't realize you do takeout," said Frank Scibelli to Yahoo Lifestyle. As head of FS Food Group, which runs Midwood Smokehouse, Scibelli thinks this nod will boost their takeout numbers.

The news marks a hot streak for Midwood Smokehouse. Just months ago, Yelp Inc. put them on their Top 100 BBQ Spots list, making 2024 a standout year for the pit masters.

You'll find Midwood's smoky goodness across the Carolinas now. They serve up their BBQ at Park Road Shopping Center, in Huntersville's Birkdale Village, down in Ballantyne, and over in Columbia, South Carolina.

Both spots earned their way onto the list by keeping their standards high. While they've always packed their dining rooms, now their delivery game stands out too. It's a win that puts Charlotte's BBQ scene in the national spotlight.

BBQCharlottefood newsRestauurants
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Charlotte Shelters Packed After CMPD Takes 50 Dogs, Creating Animal Care Emergency
Local NewsCharlotte Shelters Packed After CMPD Takes 50 Dogs, Creating Animal Care EmergencyJim Mayhew
Bryce Young Pushes Mental Health at Youth Football Camp in Charlotte
Local NewsBryce Young Pushes Mental Health at Youth Football Camp in CharlotteRandi Moultrie
Local Family’s Cheesecake Shop Sets Up First Store at Camp North End
Local NewsLocal Family’s Cheesecake Shop Sets Up First Store at Camp North EndJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect