Charlotte BBQ Spots Make DoorDash’s List of Nation’s Best for Delivery

Two local BBQ joints caught DoorDash's eye. The food app named Midwood Smokehouse and The Smoke Pit among the best small BBQ spots for delivery in the U.S.

To make the list, restaurants had to stay small: no more than 10 spots. They also needed strong customer feedback. Each place on the list got at least 1,000 reviews, with high star ratings pushing them to the top.

"You'll get people that just don't realize you do takeout," said Frank Scibelli to Yahoo Lifestyle. As head of FS Food Group, which runs Midwood Smokehouse, Scibelli thinks this nod will boost their takeout numbers.

The news marks a hot streak for Midwood Smokehouse. Just months ago, Yelp Inc. put them on their Top 100 BBQ Spots list, making 2024 a standout year for the pit masters.

You'll find Midwood's smoky goodness across the Carolinas now. They serve up their BBQ at Park Road Shopping Center, in Huntersville's Birkdale Village, down in Ballantyne, and over in Columbia, South Carolina.