Pennsylvania Nursing Home Gets A Unique Visitor

A nursing home in Indiana, PA was very accustomed to guests visiting their residents. Many people come to visit relatives and friends, but this one is unique. This visitor had…

Bears Raid Krispy Kreme Van

A nursing home in Indiana, PA was very accustomed to guests visiting their residents. Many people come to visit relatives and friends, but this one is unique.

This visitor had more hair than any other. He also could use a nice manicure. And maybe a bath. Oh sure, he was cute but also dangerous.

The nursing home was shocked to find a young black bear, apparently on the hunt for snacks, broke in. The staff said no worries, we got this.

Brave nurses, at first tried luring the 150-pound bear out with Rice Krispies. He was not a fan. Incredibly they resorted to "physically pushing the bear out of the building." That worked. Not the way I would suggest. Pushing a bear is just asking for trouble. Thankfully, no nurses were harmed.

