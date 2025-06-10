Rascal Flatts Celebrates 25th Anniversary by Dropping 10-Track Duets Album at CMA Fest

Rascal Flatts took center stage at CMA Fest 2025 in Nashville, marking a celebratory and emotional milestone in their career with the launch of their Farewell – Life Is A Highway Tour. The iconic country trio joined a star-studded lineup that included Carly Pearce, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, and Kelsea Ballerini during the festival, which ran from June 5 through June 8 at Nissan Stadium.

As part of the farewell festivities and their 25th anniversary, Rascal Flatts released Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets on June 6. The 10-track album features refreshed versions of their biggest hits alongside some of today's leading country and pop artists. Collaborators include Carly Pearce, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and the Jonas Brothers, who appear on a brand-new song, “I Dare You.” Frontman Gary LeVox described the experience as giving “the songs a whole new life,” underscoring the band's gratitude for the opportunity to revisit their legacy with fresh voices.

Carly Pearce, who performed with Rascal Flatts during the festival, called the collaboration a “full-circle moment.” Fellow artist Ashley Cooke also reflected on the personal significance of working with the group, citing their influence on her own musical journey.

Rascal Flatts shared a heartfelt message with fans during their CMA Fest appearance: “When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell - Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. This year, and this tour, is all about YOU.”