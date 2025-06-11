Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll Get Matching King of Hearts Tattoos After CMA Fest Show

Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll delivered one of CMA Fest 2025's most talked-about moments during Jelly Roll's headlining set at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, where the duo performed their breakout collaboration “Hard Fought Hallelujah” beneath a towering 50-story hologram cross. The single has spent 15 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a significant success in their genre-crossing partnership.

Taking the Nissan Stadium stage, Brandon Lake kicked off “Hard Fought Hallelujah” by himself, with Jelly Roll later sharing a video of him watching the solo performance, gushing, “Look at Brandon taking Nissan Stadium to Church right now!” As Lake brought the crowd into a spiritual wave of energy, Jelly Roll joined in, further elevating the set with emotion and stage presence.

“Praising shamelessly at CMA Fest with Brandon Lake,” Jelly Roll shared on Instagram, along with a clip of the cross glowing above the stage, amplifying the spiritual tone of the night. Following their moving performance, the two artists cemented their bond with matching tattoos. Jelly Roll features a capital “K” above a heart, symbolizing Lake's forthcoming album King of Hearts, set for release on June 13.

Lake posted about the tattoo on Instagram, referring to Jelly Roll as being “marked by the King of Hearts,” a phrase that ties both to their spiritual messaging and the upcoming album's title. This action highlights their close friendship and creativity.

Their CMA Fest performance is the latest in a series of prominent performances of “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” which they have also performed on American Idol, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and at the 2024 Stagecoach Festival. Beyond the stadium stage, Lake also had a viral moment at the Chevy Riverfront Stage with his solo song, “Gratitude,” which helped create momentum for King of Hearts.