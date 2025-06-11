Nashville Singer Nikki Lane Drops New Song About South Carolina Hometown Following Father’s Death

Nikki Lane has come out with her first solo single release since 2022. “Woodruff City Limit” is an emotional piano ballad looking back at her time growing up in Woodruff, South Carolina, and the loss of her father in 2024. With a population of less than 5,000 people, the song takes place in her small hometown and serves as both a personal origin story and a heartfelt tribute.

The song was written and recorded in the months after the passing of her father, and it contains Lane's swagger but is a much more vulnerable narrative overall. The lyrics delve into themes of pain, remembrance, and identity, revealing a more introspective side of the singer-songwriter. “My Dad's first anniversary of his death is quickly approaching, and I've found it's largely influenced my new recordings and life in general,” she said about the show as she teased more new music on the way.

Produced by Butch Walker, “Woodruff City Limit” unfolds as a slow-burning, intimate ballad. It is not just a message to her audience; she is also going through a cathartic process. This song is a new turning point in her art, giving listeners insight into her grief and power.

Lane performed the single first during a free show back home on June 7 in Woodruff. While no album has been announced alongside the release, the track has already drawn attention for its raw lyricism and sonic shift from her earlier work.

Beyond her solo efforts, Lane is keeping busy. She recently joined Lukas Nelson onstage to perform “Born Runnin' Outta Time,” a track from his forthcoming album American Romance. She's also slated to hit the road with Chris Stapleton on his All-American Road Show Tour and will collaborate with Sierra Ferrell on a new cover project.