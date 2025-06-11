Radio Tinder- Bill Belichick UNC Coach
Most UNC football fans were thrilled when it was announced that Bill Belichick would be taking over the reins of the UNC football team. Hiring the former coach of the New England Patriots seemed like a genius move. The guy has an amazing winning track record. The future looked bright for UNC football.
Then along came controversy. Bill is 73 and has a 24-year-old girlfriend. Now that alone makes some people raise an eyebrow, but it gets worse, she seems to want to be very involved in every decision he makes. It has only gone downhill since.
So we posed this question for Radio Tinder. "With all this bad publicity, do you wish UNC had never signed Bill Belichick as head coach?"
Find out if we swiped right or left below.