Former ‘American Idol’ Singer Opening Wine Bar in University City

In Charlotte's University City district, Ashley Hunt has secured a prime spot at McCullough Commons. The 3,500-square-foot venue will transform into a wine bar by September. Plans include dual bar areas and a performance stage, with special attention given to wines from Black-owned producers.

"The goal is to be able to highlight independent artists and artists just trying to make it," said Hunt to QCity Metro.

The soon-to-be Songbirds sits where ax-throwers once aimed their blades, near the crossing of E. W.T. Harris Boulevard and N. Tryon Street. The space comes ready with installed bars and complete utility setups.

Hunt's wine list will showcase bottles from Black vintners. She'll stock labels like House of Brown, Longevity Wines, and La Fête. Before welcoming guests, she'll complete her online wine expert training.

Her first attempt at a wine venture hit snags. A previous Concord location crumbled under building issues and personal setbacks, leaving Hunt with up to $20,000 in losses.

"It was my baby at the time. And sometimes, when something is your baby, it's hard to step outside yourself and say, 'Hey, this is not going to work,'" Hunt said.

Currently splitting time between marketing work and account management, Hunt plans to switch her full attention to Songbirds once it opens its doors.

After the Concord setback, this University City location caught her eye. She picked the spot for its steady foot traffic and buzzing entertainment scene, matching her original vision from last year.