Margo Price Goes Back to Her Country Roots with ‘Hard Headed Woman’ Album and 2025 Summer Tour

Jennifer Eggleston
Margo Price speaks onstage for the 23rd Annual Americana Honors &amp; Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 18, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Erika Goldring / Stringer via Getty Images

Margo Price has released Hard Headed Woman, her first full-length album since 2023, marking a powerful return to her country roots after a decade of exploring psychedelic rock and genre-blending sounds. “I was with my band for over a decade, and we were treading in some kind of psychedelic rock territory,” Price tells Holler. “There was just a lot going on, and so I just kind of stripped back the sound and fell in love with country songs again.”

Recorded in Nashville, where Price has lived for over 20 years, the 12-track album includes standout songs like “Red Eye Flight,” “Wild At Heart,” and “Kissing You Goodbye.” Longtime collaborator Matt Ross-Spang produced the project, helping Price channel the honesty and grit that define her evolution. “It's been really cathartic to write songs about the journey that I've been on and where I'm going,” she adds.

The lead single, “Don't Let The Bastards Get You Down,” released June 10, 2025, draws lyrical influence from Kris Kristofferson, Sinéad O'Connor, and Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale. Its title and accompanying video reflect a defiant, anti-establishment ethos that Price calls “a manifesto” as much as a musical statement.

Price began crafting the album following collaborations with country icons Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell. “It's just been so much fun to collaborate with other musicians that I admire so much,” she says. Hard Headed Woman embraces her journey from dive bars to major festival stages, all while reaffirming her deep ties to Nashville and American musical tradition.

To support the release, Price launched an extensive tour starting yesterday. Notable stops include Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on June 28 and a return to Farm Aid in Minneapolis on September 20. She's also slated to appear at the Newport Folk Festival, continuing a summer run that reflects both her grassroots beginnings and her stature as one of country music's most fearless voices.

