This Day in Country History: June 12

Over the years, June 12 has seen music festivals, awards, and milestones that influenced the country music industry. Fans were thrilled to see the father and son duo Rhett Akins and Thomas Rhett perform together at the Grand Ole Opry, and country music singer Sara Evans received a distinguished and honorary award on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These milestones from June 12 are important in the history of country music:

2007: Toby Keith released Big Dog Daddy, his eleventh album. It would be RIAA Certified gold with half a million units sold.

Toby Keith released Big Dog Daddy, his eleventh album. It would be RIAA Certified gold with half a million units sold. 2021: Country music star Thomas Rhett and his songwriter father Rhett performed together at the Grand Ole Opry for the first time. Fans enjoyed seeing these two superstars team up on one of Nashville's most iconic stages.

Cultural Milestones

From benefits to honors, June 12 was a significant day for country music artists:

2018: Multi-Platinum country music artist Sara Evans received a Service to America Leadership Award from the NAB Education Foundation. This honorary award recognizes individuals and organizations responsible for improving the lives of others through extraordinary public service.

Multi-Platinum country music artist Sara Evans received a Service to America Leadership Award from the NAB Education Foundation. This honorary award recognizes individuals and organizations responsible for improving the lives of others through extraordinary public service. 2011: Big-name country music artists Little Big Town, Jake Owen, David Nail, and Laura Bell Bundy were among the performers at the annual Ride For a Cure event, which raised $70,000 for the T.J. Martell Foundation.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Country music festivals kept fans singing and dancing to their favorite artists on June 12:

2016: The CMA Fest in Nashville had headliners like Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, and Thomas Rhett. Additional artists included Granger Smith, Ray Stevens, and Brett Eldredge.

The CMA Fest in Nashville had headliners like Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, and Thomas Rhett. Additional artists included Granger Smith, Ray Stevens, and Brett Eldredge. 2022: On the last day of the 2022 CMA Fest in Nashville, fans enjoyed performances by The Red Clay Strays, Blanco Brown, American Idol winner Scotty McCreery, and Caroline Jones. Billy Ray Cyrus, Dierks Bentley, Lady A, and Old Dominion entertained the audience on the main stage at Nissan Stadium.

On the last day of the 2022 CMA Fest in Nashville, fans enjoyed performances by The Red Clay Strays, Blanco Brown, American Idol winner Scotty McCreery, and Caroline Jones. Billy Ray Cyrus, Dierks Bentley, Lady A, and Old Dominion entertained the audience on the main stage at Nissan Stadium. 2024: In Lawrence, Ohio, country music fans saw artists such as Chris Janson and Chase Mathhew at the Country Fest. This fun annual festival is held at the family-friendly Clay's Resort Jellystone Park.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Country music artists are not immune to life's inevitabilities:

2020: Larry Johnson, one of the songwriters behind Tim McGraw's "Don't Take the Girl," died at the age of 69 in Nashville. This 1994 song was one of McGraw's biggest hits and helped launch his country music career. He remade the song with Blanco Brown in 2019.

Larry Johnson, one of the songwriters behind Tim McGraw's "Don't Take the Girl," died at the age of 69 in Nashville. This 1994 song was one of McGraw's biggest hits and helped launch his country music career. He remade the song with Blanco Brown in 2019. 2022: Country music star Toby Keith announced he was struggling with stomach cancer and had been undergoing treatment. He said he needed to step back from touring and making music to heal; however, he died in 2024.