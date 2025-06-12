Backstage Country
What Would You Do Wednesday: Nothing In Common

Rob Tanner
9 signs your boyfriend isn't the one.
So you just started dating someone. Everything is going well except you don't seem to have much in common. Is that a deal breaker?

I have to say that my wife and myself are kinda opposite. I'm the extrovert, she's the introvert. Now we do share many common values. One of our listeners had a question about this dilemma.

Here's is the question. "I haven't dated in a long time because I went back to school and decided to work on myself and become a better person following my last relationship. Now, I've started dating again. I met a guy who is nice, handsome, and successful. The only problem is we don't have much in common. My friend says it doesn't matter because opposites attract. That is my question. Do opposites attract? Is it worth pursuing this relationship? That phrase ‘Opposites Attract’ doesn't make any sense to me."

Check out What Would You Do Wednesday below.

Rob TannerEditor
