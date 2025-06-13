Backstage Country
A Big Surprise In Top Fast-Food French Fries Poll

When it comes to fast food fries the Tanner In the Morning show seems to agree on one thing, McDonalds is one of the best. But they were left off…

Rob Tanner

When it comes to fast food fries the Tanner In the Morning show seems to agree on one thing, McDonalds is one of the best. But they were left off a recent list.

According to a poll by Seatingmaster.com, McDonald's fries didn't make the top 10. They say they made a list using this data. The researchers analyzed over 40,000 Yelp reviews mentioning fries across 21 major fast-food chains. In-N-Out Burger won with Shake Shack in second place.

In this study, KFC came in last place. Seatingmaster.com said, "In a surprising result, McDonald’s–the brand long synonymous with fast-food French fries–ranked second to last with a 1.91 rating from 1,381 reviews. Burger King followed closely behind with a 1.92 average from 623 reviews, reinforcing ongoing criticism of its fries despite repeated recipe overhauls."

Top 10 Best Fast-Food French Fries ... According to a new ranking by Seating Masters

1. In-N-Out Burger

2. Shake Shack

3. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

4. Bojangles

5. Chick-fil-A

6. Raising Cane’s

7. Zaxby’s

8. Arby’s

9. Hardee’s

10. Checkers/Rally’s

We do some ranking of our own below.

Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
