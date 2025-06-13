Charlotte International Arts Festival Grows to Full Month

Starting this fall, Charlotte's biggest arts celebration will fill September with performances and exhibits from across the globe. The month-long festival brings together artists from 60 countries.

"We began the Charlotte International Arts Festival four years ago to celebrate the incredible richness of international cultures and artists that call Charlotte home," said Tom Gabbard to WCNC.

This expansion builds on last year's success, when half a million people attended the 17-day event. While some shows need tickets starting at $5, many activities stay free for everyone.

Two weekends stand out on the schedule. The Iron District lights up September 13-14 with morning feasts and World markets. The next weekend, music fills the air at Ballantyne's Backyard, where food trucks line the streets.

At Blume Studios, visitors can shop at the International Bazaar, taste local cooking at brunch events, and discover Asian crafts and goods at special markets.

Old favorites return to wow the crowds. India's cultural showcase marks 29 years, while Latin American celebrations hit their 35th year. The white-clothed dinner party and street performances add to the mix.

New acts spice up the lineup. Step Afrika brings powerful African dance moves, while FOMO opens three art spaces at no cost. Nine local artists get funds to make fresh works.

Last time around, 275 small shops set up stands next to 130 free shows. This mix of food, art, and tradition keeps growing stronger each year.