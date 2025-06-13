GRAMMY Winner Trisha Yearwood Set to Rock Santa Barbara First Responders Benefit Concert

Trisha Yearwood will headline the 2025 One805LIVE! Benefit concert in Santa Barbara, California, supporting first responders and wildfire-affected musicians in the region. The event is scheduled for Sept. 20 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be held at Kevin Costner's oceanfront estate. Yearwood, a three-time Grammy Award winner known for her enduring hit “She's in Love with the Boy,” is the first confirmed performer in this year's lineup, with additional acts to be announced soon.

One805LIVE! is recognized for bringing together major musical talent and influential guests to raise funds for first responder agencies across Santa Barbara County. This year, a portion of the proceeds will also support musicians from Alta Dena, who have been impacted by recent wildfires. Tickets are available now at one805.org and are expected to sell out quickly due to the event's rising profile and the intimate nature of the venue.

Yearwood, who has sold over 15 million albums and is preparing to release her highly anticipated album The Mirror — the first project for which she co-wrote every track — expressed her enthusiasm about participating. “I'm excited to be a part of One805LIVE!, an event that truly celebrates the heroes who keep our communities safe,” said Yearwood. “It's an honor to help raise funds for the critical resources these First Responders need to keep doing what they do best: saving lives.”

“From her breakout hit "She's in Love with the Boy" to her highly anticipated upcoming album The Mirror (the first for which she co-wrote every song), Trisha has been delivering heartfelt, chart-topping music for decades,” One805LIVE! organizers said. “Now she's bringing that magic to Santa Barbara.”