Ashley McBryde Celebrates Three Years Sober, Getting Ready to Co-Host CMA Fest Special

On June 11, Ashley McBryde publicly celebrated reaching a personal and professional milestone. In an open and reflective post on Instagram, Ashley championed her last drink and timeline to sobriety. “Today marks 3 years. Since my last drink. My last time being 'that guy' in my social and professional circles. The last panicked phone call for help. The final slip up that caused the intervention from those that love me and the shift in me allowing me to say 'that's enough,'” she shared.

To commemorate the day, McBryde hiked to a scenic waterfall and shared photos capturing her reflective mood. She noted that the path to sobriety involved grief and transformation: “A version of me had to die off so I could become myself.” She offered encouragement to others struggling with addiction: “If you're struggling, reach out. You aren't alone and don't have to be. You're gonna be delighted at how many of us there are. I love you; keep going.”

Support poured in from fellow country stars, including Terri Clark, Dierks Bentley, and Carly Pearce, who praised McBryde for her resilience. Her journey reflects a broader shift in country music, where artists are increasingly open about mental health and sobriety.

The celebration also coincides with McBryde being a co-host of the CMA Fest television special, which airs on June 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the following day on Hulu. She recently performed at Nissan Stadium during the festival, which took place from June 5 to 8 in Nashville.