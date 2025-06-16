Backstage Country
Captain Jim’s Famous Father’s Day Song

Hope all the Dads had a terrific Father’s Day! Dad can truly be a beacon of guidance for their children. A Father’s Day survey by Not Your Father’s Root Beer…

Rob Tanner
Hope all the Dads had a terrific Father's Day! Dad can truly be a beacon of guidance for their children.

A Father's Day survey by Not Your Father's Root Beer reveals that 30% of people say their father taught them how to cook. Plus Dad does a lot more.

- 25% of Millennials say their father taught them how to clean

- 30% of people say their father taught them how to manage money.

- 8% of people say their father taught them how to hide junk food from their mom

- 14% of people say their father introduced them to beer

TOP 10 SKILLS DADS PASS ON

1. How to ride a bike
2. How to drive a car
3. Repair and maintenance
4. Decision-making skills
5. Money Management
6. Change a tire
7. Leadership
8. Read a map
9. How to deal with stress/problems
10. Cooking

Captain Jim of the Tanner in the Morning show put his musical genius to work on our official Father's Day song. Check it out below.

Father's DaySong
