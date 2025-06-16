Rocker Sammy Hagar’s Airport Restaurant Will Help Support Charlotte Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 21: Airplanes sit on the tarmac at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with the city skyline in the background during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The airport is the second largest hub for American Airlines, which will drastically reduce international flights compared to 2019. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Music legend Sammy Hagar plans to open a new spot at Charlotte Douglas International Airport this summer. The 2,300-square-foot eatery in Concourse D will send funds to Levine Children's Hospital and Hope Street Food Pantry.

"Bringing Sammy's Beach Bar & Grill to Charlotte is all about sharing good times, great food, and a rockin' playlist with travelers," said Hagar to WCCB Charlotte. "I'm especially proud that through the Hagar Family Foundation, we will be giving back to the Charlotte community, like we do at all of our locations."

The spot seats 113 guests and stays open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Diners can pick from breakfast burritos or French toast, and later switch to quesadillas, nachos, tacos, burgers, or smoky brisket.

Drinks flow from a stocked bar with Hagar's own Beach Bar Rum, Santo Tequila, and Red Rocker Lager, plus other beer and wine picks. Early birds should note breakfast wraps up at 9:30 a.m.

"Sammy's positive energy shows in every part of his Beach Bar & Grill, bringing fresh life to Concourse D. It's perfect for Caribbean-bound travelers," Stephen Douglas of HMSHost told Queen City News.

Charlotte marks the fifth airport site for the chain, joining spots in Cleveland, Honolulu, Las Vegas, and Kahului. Wall decor features snapshots from the star's music days.

The rock star first stepped into food service in 1990 with Cabo Wabo Cantina. Now, his latest venture mixes good eats with giving back.