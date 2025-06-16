Backstage Country
Watch This Elephant Become A Hero

Rob Tanner
I happen to love animals. I am sure a lot of you do. I have all kinds of animals.

In the Tanner household, we have lots of different types. A dog, some cats, two lizards. If I could keep zoo animals legally and safely, I think I might.

This story is amazing. The video makes it even more amazing.

According to goodnewsnetwork.org, "At the Aurora Zoo in Guatemala City, a gazelle fell into the watering hole inside its enclosure and couldn’t climb over the steep rocky edge.

An elephant who shared the enclosure with the gazelle herd noticed what was happening and trundled into action. Using its trunk, the elephant first tried to pull the gazelle up of the water, but its struggles caused the elephant to lose its grip."

But his pachyderm was persistent. The elephant then wraps its trunk around the gazelle's horns and pulls it out. The zoo staff says that both animals are fine. But this is the biggest lifeguard in town and a hero!

This is a video you need to see, check it out here.

