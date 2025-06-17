Dan + Shay Take Center Stage in Star-Studded Tribute at Ashley Gorley’s Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony

Ashley Gorley received his official induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 12 in New York, amidst some fellow hitmakers and music greats. Dan + Shay performed a medley honoring Gorley's prolific songwriting career, singing some major hits that Gorley co-wrote, including Chris Stapleton's "You Should Probably Leave," Luke Bryan's "Play It Again," and Carrie Underwood's "All-American Girl."The duo also featured Morgan Wallen's recent hits "Last Night" and "I Had Some Help," the latter of which Wallen performs with Post Malone.

Dan + Shay closed the medley by spotlighting their own collaborations with Gorley, including performances of "Nothin' Like You," "Steal My Love," and "Save Me the Trouble." The emotional high point of the evening came when Gorley's daughter, Sadie Gorley, took the stage to perform Trace Adkins' "You're Gonna Miss This," a hit her father co-wrote. Her tribute earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

In a surprise moment, Garth Brooks took the stage to honor fellow inductees Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, and Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers. Brooks played "Long Train Runnin'" and "China Grove," bringing star power and celebratory energy to an evening that was already so very special.

Reflecting on the honor in his acceptance speech, Gorley said, "I spent the last few weeks trying to internalize that this is a real thing and that I somehow belong on this list and in this room with you guys. And as much as part of me is still in shock, I look around this room, and I know I belong. I belong because it's a room full of people who love music. People who are passionate about creating."