Szechuan Mansion Hotpot Signs Lease for First Charlotte Location

A new hotpot spot will open at 8046-D Providence Road in The Arboretum by late 2025. The 3,500-square-foot space marks Szechuan Mansion's first step into Charlotte's food scene.

"I feel like more people are moving to Charlotte and Charlotte has become a more diverse city compared to the last time I visited, especially with the younger generation," said co-owner Steven Wang to What Now Charlotte.

Diners can expect the same selections found at other sites: steaming pots filled with meat, vegetables, and broths. Inside, guests will find sleek touches: bright woods mix with crisp design and plants scattered throughout the space.

The move to Charlotte makes sense. Wang noticed guests driving two hours from the city just to eat at his spots in Cary and Durham. Now, his team can't wait to start cooking in their new neighborhood.

"The connection between our brand and the local area is very important to us, and that makes us very excited," Wang said.

This spot got extra attention in its design phase. The fresh, current style aims to catch the eye of younger crowds looking for their next meal out.

They're not rushing things in Charlotte, though. Wang puts it plainly: "We try to ensure the quality of each restaurant first instead of spreading out quickly."