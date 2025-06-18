Riley Green Talks Mustache And More
Riley Green released a third studio album, Don't Mind If I Do in October of last year. His current song “Worst Way” is now certified PLATINUM, and number one on the country charts.
Riley was a three time 2025 ACM Winner (Single, Music Event, and Video.) He is currently headlining the “Damn Country Music Tour” He also has a new venture, a brand-new Nashville bar called Riley Green’s Duck Blind opened in September 2024.
Riley seems to be the latest most eligible bachelor in country music. The ladies love the hunker singer-songwriter. Riley stopped by to talk about his latest song, mustache, and more. Check it out below.
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.