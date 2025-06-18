Backstage Country
Riley Green Talks Mustache And More

Riley Green released a third studio album, Don’t Mind If I Do in October of last year. His current song “Worst Way” is now certified PLATINUM, and number one on…

Riley Green Announces New Album 'Ain't My Last Rodeo'
Riley Green released a third studio album, Don't Mind If I Do in October of last year. His current song “Worst Way” is now certified PLATINUM, and number one on the country charts.

Riley was a three time 2025 ACM Winner (Single, Music Event, and Video.) He is currently headlining the “Damn Country Music Tour” He also has a new venture, a brand-new Nashville bar called Riley Green’s Duck Blind opened in September 2024.

Riley seems to be the latest most eligible bachelor in country music. The ladies love the hunker singer-songwriter. Riley stopped by to talk about his latest song, mustache, and more. Check it out below.

