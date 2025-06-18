Riley Green’s Self-Written “Worst Way” Reaches #1 on Billboard Country Airplay Chart

Riley Green has earned his first solo No. 1 single on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with his new song, "Worst Way," further expanding Green's milestones of three No. 1 singles in total, but first as the lead artist. He previously reached No. 1 as a featured artist on "You Look Like You Love Me" by Ella Langley in December 2024, as well as another time when he was featured in Thomas Rhett's song "Half of Me," which reached No. 1 in November 2022.

Produced by Dann Huff, "Worst Way" is also a rare milestone in modern country radio. It became the 39th song since the Country Airplay chart's launch in January 1990 to be solely written by its performer. Green is the first artist to do so since Chayce Beckham's "23" topped the chart in April 2024. Before that, Taylor Swift achieved the feat with "Ours" in March 2012.

"'Worst Way' is a song I wrote by myself while I was out on the road," Green tells Billboard. "I wanted to create something in the spirit of [John Mayer's 2006 song] 'Slow Dancing in a Burning Room' or Eric Church's 'Like a Wrecking Ball' [from 2015], and I think with the help of my producer, Dann Huff, we were able to do just that."

The track, featured on Green's album Don't Mind If I Do, which debuted at No. 8 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart in November 2024, blends smooth, reflective storytelling with raw country instrumentation. At 36, Green crafted the song while on tour, drawing from personal experience and his admiration for genre-blending influences.

According to Luminate, "Worst Way" earned 28.4 million audience impressions during the June 6–12 tracking week, a 13% increase from the prior week. It rose from No. 3 to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart dated June 21, signaling growing radio momentum.