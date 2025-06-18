Songwriter Ashley Gorley Joins Hall of Fame, Celebrated with Dan + Shay Performance

Ashley Gorley was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 12 during a ceremony in New York City. As one of country music's all-time successful songwriters, Gorley was honored for his body of work and was recently named ASCAP's 2024 Country Songwriter of the Year.

The night began with a musical tribute from Dan + Shay, who performed a medley of Gorley-penned hits, including “You Should Probably Leave” and “You're Gonna Miss This.” Celebrity attendees, including Garth Brooks, Aaron Dessner, and John Stamos, were also present to honor the class of 2025 inductees, which included Gorley, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, and George Clinton.

“I spent the last few weeks trying to internalize that this is a real thing, and that I somehow belong on this list, and in this room with you guys,” Gorley shared during his speech. “And as much as part of me is still in shock, I look around this room, and I know I belong. I belong because it's a room full of people who love music. People who are passionate about creating.”

This Hall of Fame recognition marks a new milestone in Gorley's career, which spans over 70 No. 1 hits and collaborations with top country artists. In addition to the inductions, Stephen Schwartz received the Johnny Mercer Award, the Hall's highest honor, and rising star Gracie Abrams was presented with the Hal David Starlight Award for young songwriters.