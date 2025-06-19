Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll Reach Important IVF Milestone After Five-Month Treatment Journey

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, shared an emotional update to their IVF story that went viral across social media. Bunnie created a TikTok that generated thousands of views, and with tears in her eyes, she announced that they got the phone call they had been waiting for after five months of fertility treatments. "When you just got the call you've been waiting on for 5 months since this ivf journey started," she wrote. "All the tears, the hopelessness & the struggle, God finally said, 'Here.'"

Though not a pregnancy announcement, Bunnie described it as a significant milestone and a "huge win" in their efforts to grow their family. The emotional ramifications of the journey were also floated along with accounts of past retrievals, and despair was described. They began the process of IVF in June 2024 and have used their space to share connections with people who are undergoing a similar process, albeit opting not to share some of the more negative aspects of it while aware of the negativity online.

Bunnie, 45, addressed criticism about her age and Jelly Roll's health, stating their desire for a child together remains strong. Already a stepmother to Jelly's two children — 16-year-old Bailee Ann and 7½-year-old Noah Buddy — Bunnie emphasized her readiness for motherhood and the couple's shared hope.

"My wife and I are talking about having a baby, and it really made me realize that at almost 40, I was like, it means I got to live to at least 60. I got to see this kid into college," said Jelly Roll, who continues to focus on his health while touring with Post Malone.