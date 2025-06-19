Charlotte Hotel Shuts Down After Crime Increase, Safety Issues Grow

A North Charlotte hotel closed its doors Tuesday. The shutdown came after staff found a woman and baby dead in one of its rooms, marking the latest in a string of incidents at the troubled site.

Cedric Dean, who runs the HELP Program, made the call to stop all operations. "We have always envisioned The Baymont as a safe and welcoming space for visitors and a respectful neighbor to this community," he said in a statement per Queen City News.

The grim discovery happened Friday around noon at the site on Equipment Drive. The spot sits between West Sugar Creek Road and I-85. After checking the scene, law enforcement ruled out foul play in the deaths.

Staff tried for months to make the place safer, but their work fell short. Dean points to issues with local law enforcement. "CMPD created this sinful sanctuary when CMPD told me I couldn't put the drug dealers off the property," he stated.

The site's past tells its own story. It once served as a haven for individuals struggling with addiction. Now, the team will step back to fix things. They'll bring in experts to tackle the mounting safety concerns.

Dean said, "While the current conditions make it unsafe to continue operations, our goal is not to retreat but to reset," reported WCCB Charlotte.

The building changed hands in April. Before the HELP Program stepped in, Heal Charlotte ran housing for families without homes. Their time ended on April 7th.