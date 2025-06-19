This Day in Country History: June 19

June 19 marks a significant date for country music. On this day in past years, Taylor Swift released her debut song, launching her wildly successful career, Loretta Lynn was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and other several impactful changes and challenges in the industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Artists such as Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood achieved milestones on June 19:

2006: On this day, a young country music star named Taylor Swift released her debut single "Tim McGraw". It became a top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, bringing recognition to this new star. Swift has a successful career as a country music artist and is one of the most successful pop stars of all time.

2015: Superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood made a surprise appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. The husband and wife duo are members of the Grand Ole Opry and have performed at this iconic venue many times.

Cultural Milestones

Blake Shelton and Loretta Lynn had big days on June 19:

2008: The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Lynn, who died in 2022, is known for her sassy lyrics and strong female persona, with songs such as "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)" and "Coal Miner's Daughter."

2020: Country singer and entrepreneur Blake Shelton opened his Ole Red restaurant in Orlando, Florida. Shelton has six locations for his honkey-tonk-inspired venue, which features a menu he curated, a huge bar, and a concert venue geared toward new and legendary country music performers.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Country music festivals and baseball games had big country music stars on June 19:

2018: The "Redneck Side of Me" country singer Jamey Johnson sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Southern League All-Star Baseball Game at Regions Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Actor Dennis Quaid threw the first pitch.

2018: Fans flocked to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for the exciting Country USA music festival. Headliners on the first day of the five-day event included Keith Urban, Easton Corbin, and LANCO. Dylan Schneider, Andy Velo, and Carly Pearce were among the supporting artists.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The death of a major superstar, a lawsuit, and a divorce dominated the changes and challenges on June 19:

2013: Yodeling master and country music star Slim Whitman died at the age of 90. Whitman was a huge inspiration for artists across several genres, and over his six-decade career, he recorded over 60 albums and sold millions of records.

2019: Superstar Carrie Underwood and her producer Mark Bright were hit with a lawsuit for Underwood's 2018 Sunday Night Football theme song "Game On." Another songwriter, Heidi Merrill, claimed she wrote the song and pitched it to Underwood and Bright, who declined it from Merrill but used it under their names.

2020: Carly Pearce, singer of "What He Didn't Do," filed for divorce from her husband and fellow country artist, Michael Ray, who sang "Whiskey and Rain." They were only married for eight months, spending much time together during the COVID-19 lockdown.