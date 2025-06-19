Backstage Country
Top Things Women Find Unsexy

Guys you head out on a first date and you really think she could be the one. Please pay close attention to this list. It could approve your chances of…

Guys you head out on a first date and you really think she could be the one. Please pay close attention to this list. It could approve your chances of getting a second date.

Buzzfeed recently had an article about the things women find unsexy. Some of these were surprising, some not so much. I think number one might shock most of us. Number five is a definite no-no. At least according to the Tanner in the MOInking crew.

Top 10 Dating Behaviors Women Find Unsexy ... According to a new article by BuzzFeed

1. Abs or overly toned muscles.

2. Singing to them.

3. Using the term "alpha."

4. Forced bedroom voice.

5. Referring to themselves as "daddy."

6. Thirst traps and e-boy behavior.

7. Baby talk.

8. Unpleasant actions in the bedroom.

9. Spit.

10. Claiming dominance without understanding true dominance.

We questioned some of the top 10 below.

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
