Country Summer Music Festival Returns with 24 Artists, New Weekend Date in Santa Rosa

The Country Summer Music Festival returns to Santa Rosa with significant updates for its 2025 edition. For the first time, the festival has shifted away from its traditional Father's Day weekend slot, moving to the final weekend of June — June 27 through 29 — to accommodate fans better.

“We wanted to appeal to fans who have been unable to attend due to Father's Day obligations. We've had a great reaction to the date change,” said Executive Producer Drew Jacoby.

Now in its 10th year, Country Summer continues to enhance the fan experience. “As successful as Country Summer has been, we are always looking for ways to improve the experience for our guests,” said Jacoby. “We can't wait to open the gates for this year's festival and thrill fans with an incredible line up, an expanded selection of craft food and beverage options, and games and activities for all to enjoy. We have a feeling this year will be one for the record books!”

Three-day passes begin at $225, while single-day tickets start at $100. A limited number of VIP upgrades remain available. New amenities include a cooling tent, cellphone charging stations, rental lawn chairs, and the Kaiser Permanente Viewing Deck, exclusive to upgraded ticket holders. Additional enhancements include new VIP experiences, sponsor activations, and expanded gourmet food offerings.

Headliners for the 2025 lineup include Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, and Dustin Lynch. They'll be joined by approximately 24 other nationally recognized acts, including Mitchell Tenpenny, making his Country Summer debut, and the Eli Young Band, who are celebrating 25 years and four No. 1 hits. Other performers span rising stars and fan favorites, solidifying the festival's reputation as a key stop on the summer country music circuit.