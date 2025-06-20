Lainey Wilson’s 4th of July: Celebrating American Identity Through Music and Media

Fans of the hit modern western TV show Yellowstone may recognize the character Abbey, who appeared in season five. GRAMMY Award-winning country music artist Lainey Wilson played the aspiring country musician in this fictional show. While her appearance in Yellowstone was her debut acting role, Wilson is no stranger to the limelight. At the 60th Annual ACM Awards, Wilson won Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Whirlwind, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

With her distinctive country twang, catchy country lyrics, and modern country style, Lainey Wilson is quickly rising to the top of the country music charts and building a strong following of devoted fans. Wilson is committed to her country roots and values, and you'll often see her at 4th of July celebrations and performances showcasing how she embodies modern American country culture.

Lainey Wilson's Rise to Country Music Stardom

Lainey Wilson was born on May 19, 1992, and grew up in Baskin, Louisiana, a small town in the middle of the state. Her father is a fifth-generation farmer, and her mother is a schoolteacher. Lainey grew up with country values, living on a farm in a small town. With her father's love of country music and her adoration of stars such as Dolly Parton, Lainey seemed destined to become a country music star.

Wilson started playing the guitar at age 11, did Hannah Montana impersonations, and helped create a band called the Cadillac Kings while still in high school. After graduation, the determined Wilson moved to Nashville to pursue her musical career. However, she soon discovered how challenging it was to break into the music business. She lived in a small trailer without running water or heat for nearly three years while creating CDs and demos in an effort to get noticed by record producers.

In 2015, Wilson met Mandely Monchick, a talent scout and artist manager, who believed that she had what it took to become a Nashville star. By 2016, she released her album Tougher, which had modest success on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Lainey signed a recording contract with Broken Bow Records in 2018, but it was her role on Yellowstone that helped launch her career.

How Wilson's Role in the TV Show Yellowstone Helped a Resurgence in Modern Country Music

A handful of Lainey's songs were used on Yellowstone, including "Straight Up Sideways" and "Small Town Girl." The co-creator of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan wanted more than just Wilson's music on the show; he wanted Lainey to have a role where she could act, sing, and perform her music. In an interview with Variety magazine, Wilson stated, "When Taylor told me 'I want to create a character specifically for you — I want you to wear your bell bottoms, sing your own songs, and pretty much be yourself,' I knew that he was wanting to kind of help me over that wall… to put a face to a name for people."

Several of the songs used on the show came from Wilson's Bell Bottom Country album, including the popular hit, "Watermelon Moonshine." However, when Lainey began to appear on season five of Yellowstone, she wrote songs specifically for the show, including "Smell Like Smoke."

In 2019, Wilson went on tour with another up-and-coming country music star, Morgan Wallen, who is now experiencing great success. In 2020, Wilson debuted at the Grand Ole Opry, and her song "Things a Man Oughta Know " reached the top of the Country Airplay chart, with Billboard naming her the top new country artist for that year.

With country music blending genres such as rap, hip-hop, and R&B, modern country music is evolving. Lainey Wilson's strong country voice and lyrics and her performance on the widely viewed TV show Yellowstone, is attracting fans of all ages and exposing them to more traditional-sounding country music.

Lainey Wilson's Music: Bridging Traditional and Modern Country

One thing any listener will notice about Lainey Wilson's music is its traditional country sound, with elements of rock and pop. She has a noticeable twang, and her musicianship and playing style incorporate rock guitar with fiddle and drums, making the music distinctly country with a modern twist.

Lainey's lyrics talk about rural life, growing up knowing how to hunt and fish, fix a flat tire, and hitch up a trailer. She also weaves morals and values, resiliency, and the outlaw spirit into her lyrics, which can be heard in the song "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" from her Bell Bottom Country album.

Lainey Wilson 4th of July: Embodying American Values

In an interview with Glamour magazine, Wilson talks about her deep country roots and what it means to be authentic country, "When you grow up somewhere like I did with the kind of people that I did, you can't help but to be country." She added, "Country music was the soundtrack of our lives. We lived it out,"

She also said, "When I think about country folks, I think about hard work. I think about people who get up with the sun and then go to bed in the wee hours of the morning. I take being country as a huge compliment because it's the truth."

With her deep country and American roots and values, Lainey enjoys participating in Independence Day celebrations, as the 4th of July is about outlaw spirit, freedom, and unity as a country. For 2025, Lainey will perform at New York City's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, which will stream on July 4 on the NBC television network.

The Future of Country Music: Lainey Wilson's Ongoing Impact

Wilson contemplates more acting roles but remains committed to songwriting, singing, and performing. She enjoys being on stage with her fans singing and dancing to her music, and this is a strong focus of her future. Her new album, Whirlwind, with songs such as "Country's Cool Again" and "Hang Tight Honey," showcases the evolution of her musical style while staying true to her traditional country roots.