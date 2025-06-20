Theatre Charlotte Debuts ‘Annie, Jr.’ With Special Needs Cast

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 08: Overview of the marquee during the opening night of “Annie” on Broadway at Palace Theatre on November 8, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

A groundbreaking show opened at 501 Queens Road as Theatre Charlotte launched its first production with young special needs performers. The cast takes the stage June 20-22 for "Annie, Jr." This milestone marks Theatre Charlotte as the first North Carolina member of The Penguin Project Foundation, joining 49 other theaters nationwide.

"Most of these kids could never just walk in cold to an audition and have the opportunity," said Lisa Blanton, Theatre Charlotte's managing director, to the Charlotte Observer.

Sixteen students, aged 8 to 23, share the spotlight with their peer mentors. The performers attend various schools: Olde Providence Elementary, Carmel Middle School, and South Mecklenburg High School, among them.

In the starring role stands Kate Jewett, 13, who lives with autism spectrum disorder and ADHD. "I was covering my eyes," she said, holding her hands up to her face as if ready to cry. She said, per WFAE, she felt "really happy."

Staff made smart changes to support the actors. Brighter scene transitions and modified sound and lighting now fill the stage. A certified therapy dog from Invisible Paw Prints stepped in as Sandy, adding a special touch to the show.

The path to opening night began in 2021 when Chris Timmons, the artistic director, first reached out to initiate this partnership. Following a devastating electrical fire in December 2020, the theater completed its recovery by 2022.

Back in 2004, Dr. Andy Morgan built The Penguin Project in Peoria, Illinois. His vision mixed his skills as a pediatrician with his passion for theater. He visited Charlotte multiple times to guide the local team's efforts.

Since March, weekly music sessions have filled the theater with song. Rather than standard tryouts, directors watched students over time before matching them to parts. "It's a gentler way than the more traditional show-up audition," Blanton shared.