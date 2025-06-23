Gaston County Animal Shelter Stops Taking in Animals Due to Space Crisis

Small breed terriers and chihuahuas barking and begging to be let out of kennel

Space has run out at the Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement shelter. Staff had to shut their doors to new arrivals this week. Now they're rushing to find both permanent homes and temporary spots for their current animals.

The Gastonia site put out an urgent call on social media. Until they clear some kennels, they'll only take the most critical cases. Short sentences mixed with long ones create a more natural flow.

Want to give a pet a home? Fill out the form online or dial (704) 922-8677. The staff needs both adopters and short-term foster families to step up. Those ready to foster should check the county's website for sign-up details.

The site offers many ways to pitch in. No booking needed: just show up during open hours to walk dogs. These walks keep the animals active and happy while they wait for their forever homes.

Found a stray? Take these quick steps: Snap a photo, dial (704) 866-3300, and tell animal control the exact spot where you saw it.

More rescue groups could make a big difference. The shelter gives these groups key support, from caring for pets to handling health papers and moving animals. Groups can start working together by calling (704) 914-5573.

Fix and chip your pets: that's what staff keeps telling owners. These steps cut down on strays. The Gaston Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic makes these services budget-friendly for everyone.