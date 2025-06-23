Riley Green’s “Worst Way” Climbs to No. 1; Celebrates with BBQ Joint Opening and Tour Growth

Riley Green continued expanding his brand and presence in Nashville with the June 19 grand opening of Riley's BBQ Shack, located at 1911 Division St. in Midtown. Operating out of the Duck Blind and Losers Bar, the new BBQ concept adds to the area's food scene with a Southern-focused menu featuring ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, burgers, and a weekend brunch service available until 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

"Riley's had a recipe for BBQ and BBQ sauce that he likes, so I've implemented that in and changed our menu. We'll be the first BBQ shop in Midtown. Not only were we the first people to put a name on the building in Midtown — an artist's name. But now the first BBQ shop in Midtown," said a spokesperson connected to the venue.

Green, who has had a longstanding presence in Midtown through his branded bar spaces, reaffirmed his commitment to the area: "Midtown, we've been here 22 years. I'm not giving this up. We have too much fun up here."

The BBQ Shack's launch comes as Green enjoys a career high. His latest single, "Worst Way," recently climbed to No. 1 on multiple country airplay charts, marking his fifth chart-topper and earning him a double RIAA Platinum certification. Written solely by Green, the song stands out in today's collaborative-heavy industry, making him one of the few solo songwriters to reach No. 1 since 2012.

Green is also in the midst of his 2025 Damn Country Music Tour, with shows across the U.S. and U.K. through November. Next up is Hoofbeat Country Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, on June 26.