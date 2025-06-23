Backstage Country
The Best Things On A Hot Summer Day

Rob Tanner
These Are The Changes Coming To North Carolina Learners Permit Program


On Friday we officially hit the first day of Summer. And of course a heat wave is barring down on the Carolinas. What brings you pleasure on a hot summer day?

We talked about some things that are just awesome after enduring a few hours of heat and humidity. A cold beer just seems to taste better. Ice cream is awful good too.

Seems like teens are finding Summers tough though. A survey by the National Citizen Service reveals that 60% of teens struggle to find things to do during the summer. Other findings:

- 33% of teens have their summers planned by their parents

- 5% of girls and 10% of guys won’t spend any time with their friends over summer break

- 50% of parents say they are overprotective


Top Teen Activities During The Summer

1. Hanging out with friends (113 hours)

2. Activities with family (100 hours)

3. Chatting on social media

4. Napping (84 hours)

5. Watching films (79 hours)

What are the best things on a hot Summer day? Listen below.

summerTenns
Rob Tanner
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
