The Best Things On A Hot Summer Day
On Friday we officially hit the first day of Summer. And of course a heat wave is barring down on the Carolinas. What brings you pleasure on a hot summer day?
We talked about some things that are just awesome after enduring a few hours of heat and humidity. A cold beer just seems to taste better. Ice cream is awful good too.
Seems like teens are finding Summers tough though. A survey by the National Citizen Service reveals that 60% of teens struggle to find things to do during the summer. Other findings:
- 33% of teens have their summers planned by their parents
- 5% of girls and 10% of guys won’t spend any time with their friends over summer break
- 50% of parents say they are overprotective
Top Teen Activities During The Summer
1. Hanging out with friends (113 hours)
2. Activities with family (100 hours)
3. Chatting on social media
4. Napping (84 hours)
5. Watching films (79 hours)
What are the best things on a hot Summer day? Listen below.