Lainey Wilson Drops Wizard of Oz-Inspired Video, Sets Deluxe Album for August

Lainey Wilson, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, has premiered the music video for her latest single, “Somewhere Over Laredo,” a dreamy, Wizard of Oz-inspired visual released June 20. The track appears on her upcoming Whirlwind Deluxe album, due Aug. 22, which will feature five new songs in addition to the original 14 from Whirlwind.

The music video features surreal scenes of Wilson floating through vibrant skies, boarding a plane, and sharing the screen with her French Bulldog, Hippie Mae. “I had the time of my life doing it,” Wilson, 33, tells PEOPLE. “I was doing all kinds of things, pretending to be falling through the air, the sky, and all of these crazy things that I had never done before.”

Wilson explained that “Somewhere Over Laredo” interpolates the melody of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” aligning with the video's whimsical nods to The Wizard of Oz. “I had not had the opportunity to make a video that I felt like deserved that kind of trippiness,” she said.

Reflecting on the emotional weight of the song, Wilson described it as a deeply personal ballad about lost love and self-discovery. “Sometimes you just throw things against the wall, and you see what sticks, and this one right here feels like it's going to be one of those songs that I am happy to sing 30 years from now,” she said. “And once I wrote these songs for the deluxe that's coming out, I felt like these songs right here were coming from a place that were on the tail-end of Whirlwind.”

Wilson is currently on her nearly sold-out Whirlwind World Tour and preparing for her wedding to former NFL quarterback Devon Hodges. Beyond music, she is set to debut her Tough as Nails exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame next month and will appear in the upcoming film Reminders of Him. She has also expressed a desire to collaborate with artists like Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, and Eric Church.