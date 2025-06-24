Millennials and Gen Z’ers Using Donuts To Land Jobs
Fortune magazine says Millennials and Gen Z’ers are having trouble getting hired. They are resorting to creative strategies like sneaking resumes into donut boxes to grab the attention of hiring managers.
Millennials and Gen Z’ers are having trouble landing jobs because of the tough job market. Lukas Yla says he relocated to San Francisco, purchased a delivery driver's uniform, and then spent a week hand-delivering donuts. “I ended up delivering 50 boxes, addressed to the heads of marketing. Often, the receptionist would immediately pass the doughnuts straight to the recipient. Sometimes, they were called to reception: I could hand over the doughnuts and explain why I was there.”
Each box had the message: “Most resumes end up in trash. Mine—in your belly.” Clever!
I have to admit I have resorted to this form of attention getting myself. Years ago I used the one shoe delivered in a shoebox with a resume included. Inside it said, "just trying to get my foot in the door." I also went as far as making a copy of a stations logo and putting it on a coffee cup with my radio name underneath it. Sent it to the Program Director. Didn't get either job!