Millennials and Gen Z’ers Using Donuts To Land Jobs

Fortune magazine says Millennials and Gen Z’ers are having trouble getting hired. They are resorting to creative strategies like sneaking resumes into donut boxes to grab the attention of hiring managers.

Millennials and Gen Z’ers are having trouble landing jobs because of the tough job market. Lukas Yla says he relocated to San Francisco, purchased a delivery driver's uniform, and then spent a week hand-delivering donuts. “I ended up delivering 50 boxes, addressed to the heads of marketing. Often, the receptionist would immediately pass the doughnuts straight to the recipient. Sometimes, they were called to reception: I could hand over the doughnuts and explain why I was there.”

Each box had the message: “Most resumes end up in trash. Mine—in your belly.” Clever!